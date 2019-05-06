Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a passenger plane made an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo airport.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Russia, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."

News.Az

News.Az