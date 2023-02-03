Azerbaijani President expresses gratitude to governments of countries, which are partners of “Southern Gas Corridor”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I’d like taking this opportunity to express gratitude to the governments of countries, which are our partners - Türkiye, Georgia, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Italy, our new partners Romania, Moldova, Hungary,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Special gratitude to European Commission for continued support and great leadership. Also, I’d like to express many thanks to the governments of the United States and United Kingdom for continuous support of our initiative and providing strong framework for broad cooperation, including investments opportunities and financing,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned.

News.Az