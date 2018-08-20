Azerbaijani President extends condolences over the death of UN's seventh Secretary-General

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations over the death of UN's seventh Secretary-General.

According to AzerTag, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr Secretary-General,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, outstanding political figure Kofi Annan.

For many years, Kofi Annan headed the United Nations and made significant contributions to maintaining peace and stability, preventing the global challenges and threats, ensuring sustainable development across the world.

Kofi Annan also played a particular role in deepening cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in all areas.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you and employees of the United Nations.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 August, 2018."

