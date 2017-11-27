Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili over a deadly fire in a hotel in Batumi.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news about the casualties and injuries caused by a fire in a hotel in Batumi,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter of condolences, AzVision reports.

“In connection with this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of the victims and the people of Georgia, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said President Aliyev.

At least 12 people were killed and several injured when a fire broke out in a hotel in the Georgian city of Batumi on November 25.

News.Az

News.Az