Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the result of the bus crash in the territory of your country’s Dusheti municipality," Azerbaijani president wrote," President Aliyev said in his message.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, families and relatives of the victims, friendly people of Georgia, and wish the recovery to the injured," he added.

News.Az