Azerbaijani president extends national day congratulations to Brazilian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as his country celebrates the national holiday - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federative Republic of Brazil – the Independence Day.

This year Azerbaijan and Brazil will celebrate a significant anniversary - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and within the framework of international institutions, in line with the interests of our peoples,” President of Azerbaijan said in his message.

“On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your people lasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az