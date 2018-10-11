Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of “ABAD Factory” Production Complex in Guba

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of “ABAD Factory” Production Complex in Guba, AZERTAC.

The president and his spouse cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex, and viewed conditions created there.

