Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate orphanage-kindergarten in Guba
- 11 Oct 2018 11:15
The president and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a 100-seat Gunash orphanage-kindergarten in the city of Guba, AZERTAC reports.
