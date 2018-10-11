Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate orphanage-kindergarten in Guba

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a 100-seat Gunash orphanage-kindergarten in the city of Guba, AZERTAC reports.

