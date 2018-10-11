Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate orphanage-kindergarten in Guba

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate orphanage-kindergarten in Guba

The president and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a 100-seat Gunash orphanage-kindergarten in the city of Guba, AZERTAC reports.

The president and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      