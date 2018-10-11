Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate wind power park in Khizi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president and the first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the park

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the 50 MV Yeni Yashma Wind Power Park, which is located between Yeni Yashma and Shurabad settlements in the Khizi district.

The president and the first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the park.

News.Az

News.Az