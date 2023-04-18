Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Former IDPs will be returned to Lachin city ahead of time

Former IDPs will be returned to the city of Lachin ahead of time, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, News.Az reports. 

“I said some time ago that we would return the former IDPs to the city of Lachin by the end of this year. Well, I can say with full confidence today that we will achieve that in the summer months. So we are doing this work ahead of schedule,” the head of state emphasized.


