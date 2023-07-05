Azerbaijani President: France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide

“Nearly 1.5 million Algerians were killed during genocidal French rule. Sculls of Algerian freedom fighters still are kept in Paris museum as war trophies,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state described it as cynical and disgusting, adding: “We demand President Emmanuel Macron of France to hand over to Algeria the remains of its heroes”.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide against NAM member countries in Africa, South-East Asia and other places.

