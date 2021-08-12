Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president gifts 'Karabakh before and after occupation' book to famous Kazakh poet

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received prominent Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov. 

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented Olzhas Suleimenov with a book entitled “Karabakh before and after occupation”.

