Azerbaijani president hails current level of ties with Moldova

The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect, is gratifying, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on the occasion of her country’s national holiday - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

"Our interstate relations, built on a solid foundation, and fruitful cooperation in various fields serve the interests of our countries and peoples," President Aliyev said."Today, there are good opportunities for the development of cooperation between our countries and for enriching it with new content. I believe that by utilizing these opportunities, we will continue to successfully make joint efforts to develop and expand the traditional bonds of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Moldova, both bilaterally and multilaterally," the head of state added.

News.Az