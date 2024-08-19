Azerbaijani president hails level of mutual cooperation with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation with Russia, said President Ilham Aliyev during a limited-format meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “I would like to emphasize that we are very pleased with the level of mutual cooperation between our countries. The Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed in February 2022, is being successfully implemented, and we are observing very positive developments and favorable figures in both political and economic spheres. Of course, we collaborate in the energy and transportation sectors, and we also place special emphasis on humanitarian relations and many other areas.”President Aliyev also expressed confidence that Putin’s current state visit to Azerbaijan will be beneficial for bilateral relations.“Today, we will discuss the issues on the agenda once again. I am confident that this visit will be advantageous for both our relations and for you personally,” the head of state added.

News.Az