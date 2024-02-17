Azerbaijani President held joint meeting with Chancellor of Germany and Prime Minister of Armenia in Munich

Azerbaijani President held joint meeting with Chancellor of Germany and Prime Minister of Armenia in Munich

Azerbaijani President held joint meeting with Chancellor of Germany and Prime Minister of Armenia in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz in Munich at the initiative of the German Chancellor.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then held a joint meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz.

Furthermore, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

News.az

News.Az