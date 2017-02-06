Azerbaijani president holding meeting with European Commission president

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker started in Brussels on Monday.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev held meetings with President of the European Council Donald Tusk, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini and European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic., according to APA.

News.Az

