Azerbaijani president holds one-on-one meeting with Pakistani premier in Baku

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Baku.

Before the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held for Pakistani PM Sharif, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Pakistani PM in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Pakistani PM Sharif.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Pakistani premier.

The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Aliyev and PM Sharif to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Azerbaijani and Pakistani leaders then posed for official photographs.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az