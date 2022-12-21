Azerbaijani president holds one-on-one meeting with Serbian counterpart
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.
The presidents posed together for photos.