Azerbaijani President: If Armenia does not cheat again and does not change its position, peace treaty can be signed in near future

“Now, after Armenia has recognized our territorial integrity, there are practically no serious obstacles in the way of a peace treaty,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that if Armenia does not cheat again and does not change its position, a peace treaty can be signed in the near future. If it is signed, it is very good, but even if it is not signed, the state of Azerbaijan cannot face any problems because of that. Because we are the strong side, we are the ones who have a strong position at the negotiating table, we are the ones who have a strong position on the border. Even if the peace treaty is not signed, we will live comfortably and safely,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

