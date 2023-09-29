Azerbaijani President: If Armenian government analyzes properly events that happened until 20th of September, peace is not far away

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On the 20th of September, we said to separatists, to the Armenian Army in Karabakh to put down weapons, disarm, and leave. And it happened. So, we keep our word,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities", News.Az reports.

“If the Armenian government analyzes properly the events since that trigger statement “Karabakh is Armenia,” articulated by the Armenian Prime Minister in 2019, until the 20th of September, if the analysis is proper, I think, the peace is not far away. That's how we see the future of the South Caucasus, the future of the broader region. And from our side, I think our neighbors and international actors only will see a constructive approach,” the Azerbaijani President mentioned.

News.Az