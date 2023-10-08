Azerbaijani President: If there is agreement from Armenian side, heads of our relevant authorities can hold bilateral and trilateral meetings in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, several countries, as well as some international organizations, are trying to contribute to the process of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We welcome that. If it is not lop-sided and biased, of course, we welcome any mediation and assistance. However, in my opinion, taking into account both historical relations and the geographical factor, the most correct option in this could certainly be Georgia,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for offering Georgia's possible mediation in this matter, the head of state noted: “I think we should expect the same approach from Armenia as a country that is ready for this. If there is agreement from the Armenian side, the heads of our relevant authorities can immediately come to Georgia for both bilateral and trilateral meetings.”

News.Az