President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a congratulatory letter to chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov on the occasion of his victory at the Airthings Masters Chess Tour.

"Dear Teymur,

We cordially congratulate you as you won the Airthings Masters Chess Tour.

Your convincing victory during this competition by demonstrating professionalism, will and perseverance, made the people of Azerbaijan happy.

This success of yours is also a clear indication of high intellectual potential of our people.

We extend to you our best wishes, and wish you future successes and new chess peaks".

News.Az

