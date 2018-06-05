Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Naftalan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev arrived in Naftalan District, AzVision.az reports.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.

Head of Naftalan District Executive Authority Rovshan Ibrahimov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in the city and large-scale landscaping work around the statue of the national leader.

News.Az

