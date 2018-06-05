Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Naftalan

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Naftalan

Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev arrived in Naftalan District, AzVision.az reports.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.

Head of Naftalan District Executive Authority Rovshan Ibrahimov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in the city and large-scale landscaping work around the statue of the national leader.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      