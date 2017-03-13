Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the French Republic for an official visit.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Paris Orly International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and France.
 
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by high-ranking officials of France.

News about - Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

News about - Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

News about - Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

News about - Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

News about - Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      