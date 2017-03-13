Azerbaijani president in France on official visit - PHOTOS
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the French Republic for an official visit.
A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Paris Orly International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and France.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by high-ranking officials of France.
