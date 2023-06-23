Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: In Second Karabakh War, Special Forces showed tremendous professionalism and heroism

Azerbaijani President: In Second Karabakh War, Special Forces showed tremendous professionalism and heroism

“In the Second Karabakh War, the Special Forces showed tremendous professionalism and heroism. They played a special role in implementing a number of military operations,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports. 

The head of state said: “Taking into account all this, as well as combat operations of our time, the establishment of the new Commando Force has been set as a task on my orders and this task is being successfully fulfilled.”


