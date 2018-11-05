Azerbaijani president inaugurates Aghdam Mugham Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state and first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Mugham Center.

The construction of the Aghdam Mugham Center started in October 2016 and was completed this September. The two-storey mugham center occupies an area of 7,782 square metres. The center has make-up, waiting, technical, administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The 328-seat concert hall features all necessary conditions for holding various cultural events, including mugham nights.

Landscaping work was carried out, recreation park, green areas were created, flower bushes were planted, and lightning system was installed in the territory of the center.

After touring the Mugham Center, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with representatives of the general public and art figures of Aghdam district.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

People’s artists Arif Babayev, Mansum Ibrahimov, Aygun Bayramova, Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and People’s artist, tar player Ramiz Guliyev addressed the event.

News.Az

