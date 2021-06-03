Azerbaijani president inaugurates “Binagadi” substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation owned by AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Binagadi district, Baku.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done at the substation.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Binagadi” substation.

The head of state was also informed of the work done at the “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 7.8 megawatts whose reconstruction was completed in the liberated Sugovushan settlement.

News.Az