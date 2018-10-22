Azerbaijani president inaugurates Flag Museum in Imishli
The head of state viewed conditions created at the museum
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Imishli, AZERTAC reports.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.
President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the museum.
News.Az