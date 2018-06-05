Azerbaijani president inaugurates motor road in Goranboy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Goranboy district.

APA reports that the head of state attended the opening of Dalimammadli-Gushchular-Fakhrali-Gurbanzade-Alpout motor road.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president about technical parameters of the road.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

