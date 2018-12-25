Azerbaijani president inaugurates new education block of Police Academy of Interior Ministry

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new education block of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, AZERTAC reports.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the square of the Police Academy.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new building, and viewed conditions created here.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the newly-purchased official cars.

