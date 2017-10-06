Azerbaijani president issues order on continuation of state support to development of sericulture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president has issued an order on continuation of state support to development of sericulture.

APA reports that according to the order, in order to stock the mulberry saplings and cocoon seeds and give them to producers for free, the Ministry of Agriculture is to spend AZN 775,000 from the funds, which has been allocated to it upon the order #1081 of president on “Additional measures on strengthening of state support to the development of agriculture” dated March 2, 2015, for purchase of mulberry saplings and AZN 275,000 for purchase of cocoon seeds.



The Ministry of Agriculture is to distribute these mulberry saplings and cocoon seeds to the producers for free taking into account the demand for these products in the cities and districts and inform the president about the producers and demand for these products in the cities and districts.

