Azerbaijani president issues order on development of agriculture

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order about additional measures on development of agriculture.

APA reports that the Financial Stability Council, by providing executors and execution period, is to develop comprehensive and detailed Action Plan, which covers belowmentioned measures, within a month inform the president.

At the same time, the Council was entrusted to determine targets about demand for financial resources of agriculture on 3.1 priority regarding improvement of funding mechanisms on agriculture, consider opportunities to create credit guarantee fund, devise mechanisms of application of innovative loans without pledge, extend base of pledge for loans, increase the financial knowledge of agricultural manufacturers, devise mechanisms for management of risks affecting agriculture and stimulate direction of funds of credit institutions to the agricultural sector.

Upon the order, Insurance Events Registry will also be created.

News.Az

News.Az