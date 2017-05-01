Azerbaijani President issues order on execution of SOFAZ 2016 budget
Azerbaijani President has issued an order on execution of SOFAZ budget for 2016.
According to APA-Economics, the execution of 2016 budget was approved as following with the revenues of AZN 9,410,180,000 and expenditures of AZN 9,022,059,000, which were relevantly fulfilled by 205.5% and 84.6% against the forecast.
