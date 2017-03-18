Azerbaijani President joins Novruz festivities in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nationwide festivities on the occasion of the national holiday of the people of Azerbaijan – Novruz are being held in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the Novruz festivities, APA reports.



The head of state and his spouse arrived at the square in front of the Maiden Tower. A girl dressed in national costume presented the President a samani.



President Ilham Aliyev lit the Novruz bonfire.



The head of state made a speech.



Then President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva had a walkabout in the National Seaside Park. President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva met key characters of Novruz – Kosa and Kechal.



Kosa and Kechal congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and his family members on the occasion of Novruz holiday and competed with the head of state in egg breaking.



The President and his wife watched the concert, viewed “Novruz” exhibition.

News.Az

