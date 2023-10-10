Azerbaijani President: Large-scale renovation work across Garabagh and East Zangezur implemented according to smart city and smart village concepts

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The choice of the theme of Azerbaijan’s ECO chairmanship as “Green Transition and Interconnectivity” is particularly relevant today,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Such matters as decarbonization and adding green energy types are at the core of our country’s sustainable development agenda. In the meantime, the large-scale reconstruction and renovation work across Garabagh and East Zangezur – declared energy zones – are implemented according to smart city and smart village concepts,” the Azerbaijani President underscored.

News.Az