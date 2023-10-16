Azerbaijani president lays foundation stone for second residential complex in Fuzuli city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the second residential complex in the city of Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed about the complex.

The second residential complex will be comprised of two areas. The complex, which occupies the area of 9 hectares, will be built for 2288 people. The complex will be consisted of 653 flats including 13 one-room, 209 two-room, 281 three-room, and 150 four-room ones.

The complex will have non-residential premises, recreation area, and parking lot for cars and bicycles.





