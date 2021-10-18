Azerbaijani president lays foundation stone for “smart village” in liberated Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the “smart village” project to be implemented in Dovlatyarli village, Fuzuli district.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the President and the First Lady of the project.

According to the “smart village” project, which will be implemented using green and alternative energy and “smart management” system, a total of 450 houses with three, four and five rooms will be built at the initial stage. A school, a kindergarten and a square will be built in the center of the village, and a market will be established. The village will be surrounded by a “smart village” farm. Everything necessary will be done for local residents to live comfortably and engage in agriculture.

President Ilham Aliyev was also updated about private investments and employment projects to be implemented in the village. A solar panel field will be built here for alternative energy solutions on the basis of foreign investment. The capacity of the investment project will be 50 megawatts and a total of 20 permanent jobs will be created in the field.

Business projects will also be implemented in the village. There are plans to establish enterprises in the potato growing value chain. The enterprises will have 40 permanent and about 300 seasonal jobs.

There are also plans to establish an export-oriented fishing farm in the village through the application of smart aquaculture systems on the basis of the Kondalanchay reservoir. A poultry farm will be established here as well, with 85 permanent jobs to be created at the initial stage.

It is expected that rural tourism and hotel infrastructure will be created through the application of smart tourism solutions.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “smart village” to established in Dovlatyarli village.

News.Az