Azerbaijani president lays foundation stones for several villages in Agdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Taghibayli in the Agdam district, News.Az reports.

Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the head of state about the project.The planned area of the village covers 255.31 hectares, with the resettlement of 3840 individuals envisaged. For this purpose, 885 individual houses will be constructed. The planned area encompasses territories of Taghibayli and Suma villages. In the initial phase, covering an area of 78.05 hectares, the resettlement of 108 families is planned. Out of the 108 houses to be built in this phase, 22 will be two-room, 54 will be three-room, 27 will be four-room, and 5 will be five-room houses. Furthermore, the village will feature a local school building for 264 students, an 80-seat kindergarten, a medical center, a club-community center, a library, a guest house, a commercial center, a sports-health center, an administrative building, a household service facility, an art production workshop, a village square, a Flag Square, a park, a fire station (with 2 vehicle slots), a boiler room, a water reservoir, a sports field, a 35 kV substation, and a market complex will be built.President Ilham Aliyev also laid the foundation stone for the village of Gulluja in the Agdam district.The head of state was briefed on the project.Spanning an area of 388.44 hectares, the village is planned to accommodate 3,992 residents and will encompass the territories of the villages of Gulluja and Ilkhichilar. The project includes the construction of 1,042 private houses. In the initial stage, covering 225 hectares, 113 families are expected to be relocated. The village’s infrastructure will include 22 two-room houses, 57 three-room houses, 28 four-room houses, and 6 five-room houses. Additionally, the village will feature essential amenities such as a 480-seat school, a 120-seat kindergarten, a medical facility, a community club, a trade center, a bazaar, a sports health center, an administrative building, a multifunctional building (housing a post office, bank branch, and office), a village square, a Flag Square, and a bakery.Later on, the head of state attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shotllanli.The president was briefed on the project.The planned area of this village, which will encompass the territories of Shotlanli and Umudlu villages, is 197.4 hectares. It is planned to relocate 3,000 people here, with 750 houses to be built for this purpose. The area designated for the first phase is more than 51 hectares, and it is envisaged to relocate 205 families here. Out of the 205 houses to be built, 41 will be two-room, 103 will be three-room, 51 will be four-room, and 10 will be five-room. The village will feature various facilities, including a 540-seat school, a 90-seat kindergarten, a medical facility, a community club, a library, a guest house, a trade center, a bazaar, a sports health center, an administrative building, a village square, a Flag Square, and a park.The head of state then laid a foundation stone for the village of Namir in Aghdam district.

News.Az