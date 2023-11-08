Azerbaijani President: Liberation of Aghdam, Lachin, Kalbajar without a single shot being fired saved the lives of thousands of our young people

+ ↺ − 16 px

“At that time (November 10, 2020 - ed.), I had no doubt that the day would come when the Azerbaijani flag would be raised here, in the city of Khankendi. The cessation of the 44-day war on November 10, 2020 allowed us to the opportunity to return Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to us without firing a single shot,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that this was a part of the act of capitulation signed by Armenia and also Azerbaijan’s demand, the head of state said that Armenia was forced to fulfill this demand because they saw the strength of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the battlefield and the political determination of the leadership of Azerbaijan.

“The Liberation of Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar district without a single shot being fired saved the lives of thousands of our young people. We would have liberated those districts on the battlefield anyway. However, the number of our martyrs could have been higher,” President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.

News.Az