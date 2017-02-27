Azerbaijani president: Main goal is to export non-oil products to foreign market

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The main goal is to export products of the non-oil sector to foreign markets," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the expanded meeting on Monday, APA reported.

At the meeting, the head of state spoke about the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy and the development of the country’s non-oil sector.

In addition, the sides praised the rapid development of cooperative relations between the two countries in recent years.

Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan, the Emir of Qatar stressed that Azerbaijan has ensured domestic security and stability, which creates the opportunity for the development of both the economy and tourism.

The Emir of Qatar emphasized that mutual visits boost the cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his previous visit to Qatar, saying he witnessed great development in the country over the past period.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of expanding ties in various areas, including in the areas of agriculture, tourism, culture, and discussed joint investment opportunities in the implementation of projects in various sectors in other countries, as well as cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

News.Az

