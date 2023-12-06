Azerbaijani President: Main obstacle in Karabakh is landmines

+ ↺ − 16 px

“With respect to Karabakh reconstruction, actually, the main obstacle, of course, is landmines apart from… and time. Apart from that, we don't have any other obstacles with accumulated financial resources for that,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“Reconstruction of Karabakh will be the main part of our investment program.

Karabakh is a top priority, the area and most importantly, the people who are waiting to go back home,” the head of state noted.

