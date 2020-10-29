Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the occasion of the Republic Day and wished them prosperity and happiness.

President Ilham Aliyev once again praised the constant political support of the Turkish President for the country in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to stand by each other.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the attention and congratulations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and noted that the friendly and brotherly peoples of the two countries will always stand by each other.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed the bilateral relations and regional issues.

News.Az