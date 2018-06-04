Azerbaijani president meets head of Iran's presidential office

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Head of the Presidential Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi on June 4.

The head of state praised the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

President Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani’s recent visit to Azerbaijan. He noted that Iranian President Rouhani’s recent visit to Azerbaijan was very successful, and the agreements reached as well as the documents signed are of great importance.

President Aliyev said bilateral relations have continued to grow over the past period, stressing that issues that had not been solved for many years were finally settled with joint efforts.

"It shows that there is a strong political will for the rapid development of our relations in both countries,” he added.

The head of state expressed his confidence that Mahmoud Vaezi's visit to Azerbaijan will open up good conditions to discuss resolving prospects of future cooperation and ways of strengthening bilateral relations.

In his turn, Mahmoud Vaezi, on behalf of Iranian President Rouhani and on his own behalf, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as Azerbaijani president with overwhelming majority of the vote.

He hailed the successful development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan in various areas.

“The results of Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Azerbaijan and the agreements signed within this visit are obvious, and are being executed on a high level. The checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran operates 24 hours a day, an automobile manufacturing plant has been commissioned in Azerbaijan, and energy is exported from Azerbaijan to Iran. Cooperation in transport area is rapidly expanding, the construction of the Astara-Astara railway has been completed successfully, and the establishment of cargo terminals is underway,” Vaezi added.

News.Az