Azerbaijani president meets in a video format with Moldovan parliament speaker

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met in a video format with Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fruitful meetings held as part of the visit of the Moldovan Parliament Speaker to Azerbaijan.

The head of state said that the Parliament Speaker visited the liberated territories and the city of Shusha, familiarized himself with the destruction committed by Armenia during the 30-year occupation, as well as the construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories in a short period of time on the ground.

Recalling his meeting with the President of Moldova in Brussels last December, as well as the recent visit of the Moldovan Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan, the head of state noted with satisfaction that the bilateral relations are dynamic and intensive. He underlined the importance of continuing this course and further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu pointed out the fruitful and productive meetings he held with the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and other officials as part of the trip. He noted that the two countries have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Igor Grosu said that he had visited the liberated territories and the city of Shusha, and that familiarized himself with the situation on the ground there. The Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament also pointed out that the Azerbaijani Diaspora living in his country was very well integrated into the local community.

The sides exchanged views on the expansion of economic and trade relations, energy cooperation between the two countries, as well as joint activities in international organizations, international inter-parliamentary institutions, and other issues.

News.Az