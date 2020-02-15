Azerbaijani president meets with Afghan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich.

Baku was described as a venue for hosting prestigious events. The ample opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the area of transport and logistics were underlined.

The sides pointed out the shipment of Afghan loads via Azerbaijan through the Lapis Lazuli route, emphasizing the importance of increasing efforts in this regard in the years to come.

The presidents also hailed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries’ relevant bodies for further expanding Azerbaijan-Afghanistan economic and trade relations.

News.Az

