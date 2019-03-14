Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president meets with Afghan counterpart

Azerbaijani president meets with Afghan counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, who is attending the 7th Global Baku Forum.

President Aliyev and President Ghani first held a one-on-one meeting. They then were joined by their delegations for a meeting in an expanded format.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as prospects for development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani-Afghan documents then were signed.

