Azerbaijani president meets with chairman of ZTE Corporation in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing.

Li Zixue described the ZTE Corporation as one of the world`s major telecommunications equipment suppliers.

Pointing to a number of partners in China and abroad, Li Zixue also hailed good examples of cooperation in the Azerbaijani market, and expressed their keenness to strengthen the relations of partnership with the country.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that this cooperation will be a success. Describing the development of information and communications technology as one of the key priority areas in Azerbaijan, the head of state said much has been to develop this sector in recent years, investment has been made, and the relations with foreign partners have been expanded.

President Ilham Aliyev praised good opportunities for cooperation with the ZTE Corporation.

News.Az

News.Az