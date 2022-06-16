Azerbaijani president meets with Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Georgia, Madame Salome Zourabichvili, News.Az reports.

President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful holding of the 9th Global Baku Forum.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional cooperation and issues on the bilateral agenda. They also touched upon transport and energy issues, noting that new opportunities were created in the field of transit.

News.Az