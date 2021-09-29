Azerbaijani president meets with Georgian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a visit to the country.

Welcoming the Georgian PM, the Azerbaijani leader said Azerbaijan-Georgia political dialogue has always been very active.

“We closely cooperate in issues related to foreign policy, especially in our region with the new challenges, and new opportunities. Of course, strengthening political ties between our countries is important not only for our people, but also for the whole region,” President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president also pointed out the growing trade turnover between the two countries.

“Today there will be a meeting of intergovernmental commission which I am sure will cover many important areas, review what has been done and plan our future steps. We are very encouraged by the very positive investment climate in your country, economic reforms which allow you to resolve many social and economic issues,” he added.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the Georgian premier’s visit to Azerbaijan will give a new boost to bilateral cooperation.

PM Garibashvili, in turn, said it is a great pleasure to be in Baku.

“Thank you very much for your warm welcoming and hospitality. It’s a great opportunity to speak about our bilateral relationship which is excellent. We are friends and brothers as you mentioned. We will also be holding the 8th economic commission meeting today, and we will discuss our bilateral relationship which is developing,” he said.

The Georgian premier expressed his country’s interest in further strengthening bilateral ties in many areas.

