Azerbaijani president meets with ICRC president in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of the Munich Security Council.

The head of state noted the importance of the release of Azerbaijani civilians Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, taken hostage by Armenia, as well as increasing efforts in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized the importance of the exchange of all captives and hostages based on the principle of “all for all” humane approach in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

